How to get the Slime Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Slime Island Token is available through a method of RNG. To get this token, you need to visit the island and kill Golden Slimes, which has a chance to drop the Island Token when defeated. Here is the location of Slime Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the locations of all the Golden Slime spawns:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Note: It’s highly recommended to do this Island Token with a party. Party members who kill a Golden Slime can still drop an Island Token for you. With the massive amount of spawns and RNG nature of the token, having a group can cut the amount of time you spend on this island dramatically.

Otherwise, if you can’t find a group, refer to the image above and try and camp a spot where Golden Slimes spawn. Be warned, this island is a PvP island, meaning players can attack each other. Try and find a quiet channel or secluded spot while farming.