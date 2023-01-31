How to get the Son Gohan skin in Fortnite

As Dragon Ball‘s Goku and Vegeta joined Fortnite last year, Gohan has now followed suit, bringing along a wealth of other unique cosmetics based on the anime. Like his father, Son Gohan also lends its buyers a Super Saiyan outfit style, though they can even anticipate earning two other Legendary goods. Here’s how to get the Son Gohan skin and its accessories in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Son Gohan skin in Fortnite

Son Gohan has come to Fortnite via the Item Shop, and you will need 1,800 V-Bucks to purchase the skin individually. Despite its high price, those who obtain the skin will automatically earn the Super Saiyan style, the Gohan’s Cape Back Bling, and his own Charging Up skin — the latter of which can turn Gohan into a Super Saiyan at any time in-game.

However, if you happen to have some extra currency lying around, it may be worth purchasing Son Gohan’s very own bundle. It grants you all of the cosmetics featured with Son Gohan, along with the Capsule No.576 Glider, the Gohan and Piccolo Loading Screen, and Gohan’s Beast Axe Harvesting Tool. For now, it is unclear when Son Gohan will leave the Item Shop, though it is expected to be available for at least two weeks after the release of the v23.30 update.

Of course, as the Saiyan has a Loading Screen with Piccolo, you even have the chance to buy the Namekian’s skin and accessories. These accessories include a wearable cape and turban for Piccolo, but those who choose to purchase his bundle will also have the sleek Red Ribbon Army Aircraft Glider. Players needing additional V-Bucks can find plenty to be unlocked through the Battle Pass, and the Oathbound questline should help level you up fast enough to earn them before these cosmetics disappear.