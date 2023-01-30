The Meowscles is one of the many skins you can acquire while playing Fortnite. It’s a skin you may have seen used against you, and it’s an iconic skin that has appeared as an NPC on the map, someone who can help you if you’re in a tight spot. Unlocking this skin is specific, and it will be something you want to go out of your way to find. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Meowscles skin in Fortnite.

Where to get the Meowscles skin in Fortnite

Meowscles was a limited-time skin in the Season 2: Chapter 2 battle pass. Players who purchased the battle pass had to reach level 60 to unlock it, thereby gaining access to wear it and use it during battle royale games. Outside of purchasing it during this specific time and unlocking it through the battle pass, you won’t be able to find and add this exclusive Fortnite skin to your collection.

Related: How to get the Midas skin in Fortnite

Similar to the other skins that have appeared as exclusive battle pass rewards, the Meowscles skin won’t appear in Fortnite’s Item Shop as a purchasable item. Instead, variations on this skin might appear as a limited-time item but could return as a rotated item for you to purchase. Developer Epic Game would have to make a skin that is close to this, but has some distinct appearance changes.

For example, they’ve done this for the Midas skin with the Shadow Midas skin that appeared in the Item Store. The original Midas skin was also a Chapter 2: Season 2 battle pass reward, with Shadow Midas having a comparable overall appearance but with distinctly different outfit colors and exclusive auras.