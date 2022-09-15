How to get the Spock skin in Fall Guys

Sci-fi fans rejoice: there’s a brand-new trio of special skins to unlock in Fall Guys. The diva Hatsune Miku, the Enterprise’s first officer Spock, and film’s most famous alien Xenomorph are all part of the game now. Each one needs to be unlocked separately, and each one has a costume that comes in two parts. Here’s how to get your very own Vulcan look.

How to unlock the Spock Skin (Bottom) in Fall Guys

Buying the Season 2 Pass is required for this. Fall Guys has lots of free rewards if you want to rank up as is, but you’ll need to buy the pass to get the premium rewards. The base pass costs 950 Show Bucks, either earned in-game or bought with real money. Thankfully there are more Show Bucks to be earned as you rank up, so you’ll make some of that purchase back. Reach Tier 49, and you’ll unlock the first part of Spock’s costume: his pants. If that sounds like a lot of work, you can get a boost by buying the Season Pass Bundle, which includes 25 tier skips, among other bonuses. That’ll get you more than halfway there if you’re just starting out. Otherwise, it tacks on 25 levels to wherever you currently are. The bundle costs 2800 Show Bucks, a little less than triple the price of the regular pass.

How to unlock the Spock Skin (Top) in Fall Guys

Tier 52 is where the good stuff is — Spock’s Star Fleet uniform and iconic ears are unlocked here. Once again, the bundle gets you about halfway there, but there’s nothing stopping you from earning progress with good honest effort.

How to rank up the Season 2 Battle Pass in Fall Guys

In fact, there are plenty of ways to increase your XP gains in Fall Guys. Completing challenges gets you a big boost every time, and you’ll earn points by playing shows whether you win or lose. Just keep playing, and you’ll hit Tiers 49 and 52 soon enough.