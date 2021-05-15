How to get the Star-Eater Scales Hunter Exotic in Destiny 2

There is a new Hunter Exotic available in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer, the Star-Eater Scales. The armor comes with the Feast of Light perk. With this exotic equipped, players gain additional Super energy from Orbs of Power you pick up. While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, causing you to gain a burst of healing when cast and a bonus to your Super damage. At maximum overcharge, you also gain an overshield.

Each day there will be a rotating Legend and Master Lost Sector that will either have a Rare (Legend difficulty) or Common (Master difficulty) chance to drop a piece of Exotic armor if you finish the Lost Sector solo.

The Lost Sectors will also have modifiers, and Champions, so make sure you reach the details fully in your director so you know which weapons and mods you need to bring because they will lock your equipment when they start.

Legend difficulty has a Power level of 1300, while Master difficulty has a Power level of 1330. You will also be limited to just three revives, so you don’t want to try these when you are too low in Power, as it will be a long, uphill struggle, and your time will be better spent running other activities to increase your Power level.

Where to find the Lost Sectors

There are three Lost Sectors on Europa that will reward these items if you run them on the right day, and two can be found on the Cosmodrome. Remember, you need to clear the normal version once, and be above the soft cap, to be able to run them. Legendary Lost Sector can also appear on the Moon.