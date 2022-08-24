The SteelSeries emblem is one of the more straightforward ones to unlock in Destiny 2. Emblems are a good way to show what activities you’ve completed and the challenges you’ve overcome in Destiny 2. You normally have to go out of your way to find them, but the SteelSeries one should be a bit easier to locate and add to your collection. This guide covers how to get the SteelSeries emblem in Destiny 2 and reward it to your Guardian.

Where to get the SteelSeries emblem for Destiny 2

SteelSeries and Destiny 2 have a collaboration going on for a limited time. You need to download the SteelSeries GG program on this page if you want to grab the SteelSeries Emblem. We recommend creating an account with SteelSeries before doing so, requiring you to use an email address, create a password, and verify your account through the given email address. If you already have GG downloaded, you can still redeem the code to receive the Emblem in Destiny 2.

Image via Bungie

After you accept the download, it will go through your browser, and you will need to go through the required steps to install it on your machine. The download might take a bit of time to go through. Once the download finishes, it will ask if you want to run SteelSeries GG on your machine, and you will want to click finish.

You must use the SteelSeries account you created earlier to log in to this application. When your account goes through, scroll down to the Giveaways section, and there will be a Destiny 2 Emblem key you can grab, and you can now redeem that code. You can redeem this code through Bungie’s website, and you will want to ensure you’re connected to your Destiny 2 profile.