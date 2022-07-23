How to get the Strangler Heart power armor in Fallout 76

The Strangler Heart power armor is one of the few armor pieces found in Fallout 76 that you can’t obtain via trading with other players. Instead, you will have to work for this armor by completing various tasks. You will definitely be rewarded well since this power armor offers some impressive benefits for those who dawn it. The real question is do you have what it takes to obtain this marvelous suit made of nature and technology?

Strangler Heart power armor benefits

Like other suits of power armor in the game, this one automatically gives you the benefits of negating fall damage and increasing your damage resistance, energy resistance, and radiation resistance. What makes this power armor set unique is that it also increases the damage you deal. While wearing the Strangler Heart power armor, all of your melee attacks will deal additional acid damage. On top of that, you will radiate acid to the point that even nearby enemies receive acid damage. This damage is small, but anything helps in the wasteland.

How to get the Strangler Heart power armor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before the Wastelanders update, you were able to get all of the plans for the Strangler Heart power armor from the Vault 94 raids. After the update, the developers closed the vault and made it so the plans need to be bought from Regs in Vault 79. The plans cost the following:

Helmet – 1,650 Gold Bullion

1,650 Gold Bullion Torso – 1,250 Gold Bullion

1,250 Gold Bullion Left Arm – 1,000 Gold Bullion

1,000 Gold Bullion Right Arm – 1,000 Gold Bullion

1,000 Gold Bullion Left Leg – 1,000 Gold Bullion

1,000 Gold Bullion Right Leg – 1,000 Gold Bullion

In total, the Strangler Heart Power armor will cost you just under 7,000 Gold Bullion. This will take a little while to save up so make sure that you collect as much Gold Bullion as you can each week.