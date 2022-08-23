How to get the Sunforged Crystal in Final Fantasy XIV

The Sunforged Crystal is an item you will need to acquire in Final Fantasy XIV if you want to unlock the Sunforged mount. The Sunforged mount is a massive serpent-like mount that you can earn by completing a specific activity in Final Fantasy XIV. Attempting to grab the mount may take a bit of time, as many other players will likely try grabbing it for themselves. This guide covers how to get the Sunforged Crystal for the Sunforged mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Sunforged Crystal in Final Fantasy XIV

The Sunforged Crystal is an item to unlock the Sunforged mount, which you can acquire by completing the Abyssos: The Eighth Circle on savage difficulty. Unfortunately, the savage difficulty of the Abyssos: The Eighth Circle will be available on August 30, allowing everyone to work their way through these battles. Before this point, we recommend working on the standard versions of the Pandæmonium: Abyssos raid and completing the first series of raids before trying to take on these more difficult challenges.

Related: All gear you get from The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV

When August 30 rolls around, make your way to Nemjiji in Labyrinthos. You can find them at coordinates (X:8.4, Y:27.4), where you can unlock the savage versions of the Pandæmonium: Abyssos. Should you reach the Eighth Circle, the chance to acquire the Sunforged Crystal will occur at the end after you complete it. Nearly everyone in your party will likely attempt to also roll on this mount for a chance to add it to their collection. Therefore, we expect you may need to work on this dungeon multiple times until you receive the Sunforged Crystal.

The Sunforged Crystal would not be a tradeable mount, which means you will not be able to pick it up on the Market Board for a large amount of gil if you had it.