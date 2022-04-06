How to get the Swordsplosion in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Swordsplosion is back and better than ever. You may remember this weapon from Borderlands 2. It originally appeared in the Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, but it is back and slinging blades at enemies just like before. This weapon shoots multiple swords out of its barrel that can either explode on impact or stick to the target and explode when you reload the gun. Here is how you can get the Swordsplosion in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t have to progress extremely far into the game to reach an area where you can farm this weapon. You will, however, need to reach the second section of the Overworld called the Nocean. This is done after completing the Emotion of the Ocean quest where Torgue blows up the ocean with a ton of magic missiles. Once this happens, make your way down to Wargtooth Shallows and complete the Ballad of Bones quest. The Ballad of Bones quest will end with you fighting the boss called LeChance. He can be found near the Wreck of the Tempest’s Scorn fast travel point and is one of the easier bosses in the game to defeat.

You can easily beat LeChance by bringing a weapon that deals cryo damage since he is a skeleton. LeChance has the highest chance of dropping the Swordsplosion weapon. As always, we recommend raising your Loot Luck stat before you farm for this weapon. You can increase this stat by finding the Lucky Dice around the Wonderlands, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases your Loot Luck stat.