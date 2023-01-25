One of the biggest parts of Forpsoken is collecting gear around the world that you can use to upgrade Frey’s abilities both in and out of combat. There are three different types of gear that you can obtain in Forspoken; nails, necklaces, and cloaks. Each of these items has different abilities associated with them, so it is best to choose one that fits your playstyle or alter it so it does. The Symbols necklace is just one of the many necklaces you can obtain, but it is exclusive to the PlayStation. This guide will show you how to get the Symbols necklace in Forspoken.

Where to find the Symbols necklace in Forspoken

Necklaces are just one of the gear types you will collect as you explore the world of Athia in Forspoken. Soon after making it to this world, Frey will get dressed up in her new outfit including an old cloak. This is the Hooded Cloak and it is the first piece of gear that you will get in the game. After getting access to this cloak, you can set out into the world of Athia and find more gear items to increase Frey’s stats. If you pre-ordered, the game on PS5, however, you already have access to a few gear items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those who preordered the game on PS5 will have access to the Symbols necklace; a necklace in the shape of the PlayStation symbols that comes with the “Enemies can be knocked to the ground more easily by attack magic triggered during parkour” buff. This is a great buff to have early on in the game since parkour magic is always being used during combat.

Related: How to launch off anchor points in Forspoken

To equip the necklace, all you need to do is go into the menu by pressing the touchpad on the PS5 controller. Once there, use R1 and L1 to navigate to the gear menu. You can then choose the necklace option and equip the Symbols necklace. If you pre-ordered the game, you will also have access to the No Limits cloak since it is also a PS5 preorder bonus.