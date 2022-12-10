There are plenty of bizarre and exciting weapons you can get your hands on as you progress through Fallout 76. You can get everything from a modified power axe to a water gun that packs a surprising punch. You may remember the Thirst Zapper from Fallout 4 where it was used during the Nuka-World DLC to short out Colter’s power armor. The new version of this water gun is surprisingly powerful and worth obtaining. This guide will show you how to get the Thirst Zapper in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Thirst Zapper in Fallout 76

Unlike most of the weapons in the game, you won’t get the Thirst Zapper by completing events or battling legendary enemies. Instead, you need to resort to playing a few carnival games. Added alongside the Nuka-World on Tour update, the Thirst Zapper can be found in the Nuka-World section of the map which resides in the Ash Heap. Once there, make your way to the large bottle-shaped tent in the center of the area with the sign that says “Nuka-Cade.”

To get the Thirst Zapper, you will need to collect points. This can be done in two ways; completing Nuka-Cade games and participating in Nuka-World events. There are four arcade games that you can play:

Bandit Roundup – Shoot the targets that appear within the time limit

Shoot the targets that appear within the time limit Bottle Blaster – Test your strength game where your goal is to get the weight to the top

Test your strength game where your goal is to get the weight to the top Nuka-Zapper Race – Hit the target and watch the bottle lift-off

Hit the target and watch the bottle lift-off Whac-a-Commie – Smack the targets that pop out of the holes to earn points

Participating in events will get you points based on how well you do and if you manage to complete the event. If you want to get your hands on the Thirst Zapper, you will need to collect 6,000 points. You can then purchase the weapon from the prize machines inside the Nuka-Cade. The weapon appears under the tier three prizes.

Though it is not directly shown, you can also obtain the plans for the Thirst Zapper so you can craft it yourself. To obtain the Thirst Zapper Plans you will need to scrap Thirst Zappers that you get from the prize machine. Each time you scrap a Thirst Zapper you have a 25% chance of getting the plans for the weapon. Once you have obtained the plans, you can craft your own Thirst Zapper and even turn it into a legendary weapon.