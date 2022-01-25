How to get the True King of All Calamities card in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

The True King of All Calamities is one of the most widely used, and meta-relevant cards that can be found in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. This card is an Xyz Monster, and can be Special Summoned when two or more Level 9 Monsters are on the field. If you have run an archetype like Virtual World that can swarm the field with Level 9 cards, this card can be extremely helpful, as it can shut down opponents’ attacks. It’s extremely powerful, to the point that this item has been limited to one copy per deck.

So, how can you get this card in Master Duel? Let’s take a look.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players can get the True King of Calamities through one of two methods. One way is by crafting a card. Since the True King of All Calamities is a UR card, 30 CP-UR points will be required to craft a copy.

To craft the True King, go to the Deck section, find a deck, select the edit option, and search for it on the right-hand side of the screen. Then, find it and hit LT/L2/ZL to bring up the craft prompt.

Alternatively, a copy of this card can be obtained through packs. The True King of All Calamities can be acquired through the Master Pack. Additionally, be on the lookout for Secret Packs, which may feature the True King as a featured card.

