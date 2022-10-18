How to get the Unmaker Pickaxe in Fortnite

It is not often Fortnite gives players the opportunity to unlock free cosmetics, as these giveaways only happen during special events. Thankfully, the battle royale’s Fortnitemares Halloween event is in full swing, and it brings some goodies along with it. This includes the Unmaker Pickaxe, a Harvesting Tool made completely of chrome goo. Although, as glorious as it is, players will need to put in some work for it. Here’s how to unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Unmaker Harvesting Tool in Fortnite

The Unmaker is unlike most of Fortnite’s cosmetics, as you won’t find it in the Item Shop or automatically in your inventory. Instead, those wanting the Harvesting Tool will need to complete 25 Fortnitemares quests to own it. At the time of writing, there are just two challenges in the Fortnitemares questline, though two more will be added each day the event continues. The event is slated to have 28 quests in total, so you will likely get the chance to obtain the Unmaker right before the event ends on November 1.

While you progress toward the tool, you will also earn other cosmetics along the way, as the Everything’s End Glider and Chrome Cage Back Bling are also tied to the event’s challenges. Better yet, with the three items being a part of the Living Metal set, they all share the same chrome design that shines in the game’s lighting.

If you fancy yourself as more of a Weapon Wrap or Spray collector, the Halloween festivities also include an extremely rewarding Fortnitemares Escape Room event. This involves players having to unlock doors on Fortnite’s website by finishing basic tasks in-game, such as fishing and reaching the top 10 in a match. Players able to knock out each task will then have a collection of Halloween-themed items and an additional 20,000 XP.