The Vexcalibur exotic has arrived to Destiny 2, and you can add it to your collection. You will need to go out of your way to find this exotic, and it won’t be easy. However, if you bring the correct group with you, the mission surrounding this exotic shouldn’t be too difficult. You’ll want to make sure you plan everything out. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Vexcalibur exotic Glaive in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Vexcalibur exotic in Destiny 2

The only way to find the Vexcalibur exotic Glaive is by completing a specific quest. This quest, Node.Orvd.Avalon, will not appear on your overhead map or in the Tower. Instead, you will need to make your way over to the EDZ region and teleport to the Gulch. You can find this area at the center of the map. You’ll be looking for six unique Vex orbs hovering in the area there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to collect these six nodes before time runs out to acquire the code. With this code, you can access the area where you can start this quest, and invite your friends to join you. The first Vex code will be on the south part of the Gulch, underneath the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second code is to the right of this location, on top of the hill. It will be in a small Cabal camp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third one is at the center of the lake, at the heart of The Gulch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next one is in the trees to the right of this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth Vex code is close to the north part of The Gulch, between two signs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final code is in the trees, on top of a hill on the southeast part of The Gulch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all six pieces of the code, look to the south, and you’ll see a large Vex cloud in the sky. Go to it, keeping to the left side of the map, and make your way up the hill where you’ll find a cave that you can enter, and there will be a Harpy at the other end where you can start the Node.ORvd.Avalon exotic quest, unlocking the Vexcalibur at the end.