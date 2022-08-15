The key to unlocking new vehicles in Tower of Fantasy is to gather the vehicle’s parts and piece them together. Every vehicle besides the first one comes in multiple parts that range anywhere from two to four. The Voyager vehicle is pretty impressive looking. It is basically a flying car. This vehicle is created by collecting all four of its parts. This guide will show you where you can pick up the Voyager Thruster in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get the Voyager Thruster in Tower of Fantasy

There are many vehicle parts that are collected by finding a specific location. Some of them are found by completing quests. There are even vehicle parts that are unlocked via rewards. Unfortunately, the Voyager Thruster isn’t unlocked by any of those methods. Instead, you will need to farm for it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Farming is, by far, one of the hardest ways to obtain vehicle parts because it all comes down to luck. There isn’t a way to increase your chance of getting rare items from enemies so you might want to hope that the RNG gods bless you. To get the Voyager Thruster, you can farm four different enemies. These enemies are referred to as the Four Powers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The locations of the Four Powers are marked on the map above. These miniboss enemies are rather easy to take on as long as you are around level 25. Each of them is located around Raincaller Island and takes about five minutes to respawn. Thanks to this, you can farm two of them back to back without much worry. When you finally have all of the parts for the Voyager vehicle, go to the vehicle menu and unlock it.