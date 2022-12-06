How to get the Wraith Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Apex Legends fans have already seen characters Bloodhound and Bangalore receive new evolving Mythic outfits known as Prestige skins. Now, Wraith has officially joined the club, as one event rewards her own unique Prestige skin to those who partake in its lengthy grind. Although it may take some work to obtain, it is currently the only Mythic skin that doesn’t require the use of Shards. Here’s how to unlock Wraith’s Apex Voidshifter Prestige skin in Apex Legends.

How to unlock Wraith’s Apex Voidshifter Prestige skin and styles

Wraith’s own Prestige skin, Apex Voidshifter, is obtainable by owning all of the 24 items in the Wintertide Collection Event. The limited-time collect-a-thon offers up Legends skins, weapon skins, and other accessories from its own Wintertide Event Apex Packs, but they can also be directly purchased from the event’s menu with Apex Coins or Crating Metals. However, you will need to act fast, as the event is scheduled to run from December 6 at 1 PM ET to December 27. Once the event is over, the Prestige skin can then only be purchased with Heirloom Shards in the Store tab’s Mythic menu.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Once you have gathered all of Wintertide’s cosmetics, you will instantly be rewarded Tier 1 of Wraith’s Apex Voidshifter. You can complete the skin’s respective challenges to unlock the Tier 2 and Tier 3 versions of the outfit, both of which give Wraith sleek metal masks. Their challenges have yet to be revealed, but it is expected players will need to deal 30,000 damage with Wraith to unlock the Tier 2 skin and 100,000 damage with her to own Tier 3.

Luckily, you can put in progress toward these challenges through a number of different game modes during the event. For one, the holiday-themed fest restores the Winter Express LTM, a round-based mode which tasks players with holding down a long freight train. If you would rather stick to traditional battle royale modes, the new Broken Moon map’s five best POIs are bound to be packed with enemies and quality loot.