How to get TMNT Leonardo in Hot Wheels Unleashed

TMNT Leonardo is based on the character Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a popular TV show. The car debuted in 2020 as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Character Cars set. There’s only been one version of it, making it something of a rarity and highly desirable among fans of the show. That version of the car has now been replicated in Hot Wheels Unleashed and is available for you to drive. This guide explains how to add it to your collection.

Buy it and speed away

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only get TMNT Leonardo as part of the Hot wheels Unleashed Volume 1 Pass. Once you’ve purchased the pass, navigate to the Add-On section in the main menu and locate the Vehicles subheading. Here, you’ll see a list of all the cars that are available to download, including TMNT Leonardo. You’ll need to open the relevant storefront and download the car, but it should appear in your collection after that. We had to restart our game to get the car to show up, and you may need to do the same if it doesn’t show up for you.

TMNT Leonardo has some pretty decent stats, and you can upgrade it to improve them even further. This car is one of the best in the game, especially after being upgraded, meaning it’s a viable option for any game mode, offline or online.