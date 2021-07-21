How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.0 has introduced Inazuma, a new region for players to explore with plenty of quests, enemies, and secrets for you to discover. One does not simply stroll into Inazuma, however, and you will need to be a certain level, and complete some quests, to get to the new region.

Firstly, players will need to be at least Adventure Rank 30 to be able to visit the new area. Any players who need to increase their adventure rank can do so by performing the following:

opening any kind of chest

clearing dungeons and finishing assorted Domains

discovering warp points

finishing quests and story missions

discovering new areas of the map

beating bosses

giving Oculi to the Statues of the Seven

Completing Ley Line Outcrop challenges

The player will also need to complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”. After that, players will also need to visit Katheryn at the Adventurer’s Guild in Liyue and begin the Setting Sail quest with her.

It is this quest that will actually bring you to Inazuma, allowing you to explore this new area of Genshin Impact. Players who have not finished the Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves quest will also need to complete this quest as well.