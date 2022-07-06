A Twisted Stouthorn in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a material you can find while you’re out hunting. Like many monster materials in the game, it will drop off a particular creature, and you will want to hunt it down to bring it back to Elgado Outpost. Then, you can use it at the smithy, sell it, or turn it in for a quest reward with Doctor Tadori. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Twisted Stouthorn in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Twisted Stouthorn

Twisted Stouthorn is a material that will drop off of a Diablos. A Diablos is a massive creature, and it will take some time to retrieve this material off this monster, and bring it back to the outposOutpostunately, the best and only way to retrieve this item from the creature is by breaking the horn on its head. They can quickly do this using a Blunt weapon. Slashing and anything that uses ammo is okay, but a Blunt weapon will do the most damage to the armored Diablos horn.

You must fight against Diablos in Master Rank to find this item. The Diablos Master Rank hunt becomes available as you progress through the Sunbreak campaign. If you do not have this encounter unlocked, we recommend working on any current Master Rank hunts or accepting the latest Urgent Assignment available.

You may fight against Diablos multiple times before the horn breaks off. Thankfully, there’s a 100% chance for you to receive the item after breaking them.