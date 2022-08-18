How to get Twitch Drops in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an addicting MMO shooter where a huge selling point of the game is to get that amazing-looking loot. There are a lot of ways to get loot for the game, and not all of them require the player to actually play the game to get it. Some loot can be obtained through Twitch from Drops or by having an Amazon Prime membership. Both require no work from the player and the former is completely free.

For Twitch Drops, all you need to do is watch a participating stream for a certain period of time to unlock the lucrative loot. So, you’ll want to make sure you take advantage of these offers when they pop up. The question is, how do you get Twitch Drops in Destiny 2 when they happen?

How to redeem Twitch Drops in Destiny 2

To receive drops Twitch Drops for Destiny 2, you’ll need to head over to the Drops page on Twitch. Once you’re there, scroll down until you see the specific campaign for Destiny 2. Clicking on it will reveal information such as what loot you’ll receive, how you’ll earn each drop, what streams are eligible for drops, and most importantly, it will let you connect your Twitch account to your Bungie Account.

Click on the purple button that says “Connect” and you’ll be taken to the Bungie website where you’ll need to either log in or create an account. After doing that, you should have successfully connected your two accounts together and you’ll be able to redeem your Twitch drops once you earn them.

It’s important to note that once you’ve earned your Destiny 2 Twitch Drops, they don’t get automatically added to your game account. You’ll need to manually redeem them by going to your personal Drops inventory.