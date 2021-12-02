How to get Ultimate Speed Skills in Forza Horizon 5

Speed is the name of the game in Forza Horizon 5, as it can help racers win events, and upgrade vehicles at the same time. Ultimate Speed Skills can help with getting Skill Points, but you also may need to get these skills in order to complete certain Accolades and/or challenges. If you need help with getting these skills, look no further. Let’s go over what you need to know about these in FH5.

To get an Ultimate Speed Skill in Forza Horizon 5, you will need, as the name suggests, speed. To do this, you will first need to find a car with high Speed and Acceleration attributes. Look for cars that are in the A, or better yet, S1 and S2 classes.

Next, you will need to accelerate to over 190 MPH for a short period of time. By short period of time, we mean just a few seconds, which should be long enough for the game to recognize your speed. Do that, and you should be able to obtain an Ultimate Speed Skill.

If you are attempting to grind for Ultimate Skills, we highly recommend finding areas in Mexico in which you can attain a high level of speed, without having to turn at all. One specific area we have in mind is the major highway that runs through the middle of Baja California.

This highway is indicated via the thick white bar on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are virtually no turns on the highway, so it’s a good spot to accelerate fast, and grind for Ultimate Speed Skills.