Ultralight Tomestones will be a critical way for you to increase your characters’ strength in Final Fantasy XIV. You will need this currency if you want to unlock some superb weapons and gear for your character. These items are only available in a specific location; you will need to go out of your way if you want to add them to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Ultralight Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Ultralight Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV

Two vendors will sell your Ultralight Tomestones. The first is Djole in Radz-at-Han. You can speak with them to acquire Ultralight Tomestones. You will need to go down to the bottom of the page to the Unsung Relics of Abysso section, where you can exchange weapons and armor as a Disciple of War or as a Disciple of Magic. You can find Djole at coordinates (X:10.3, Y:9.7).

Screenshot by Gamepur

These tabs will feature the Ultralight Tomestones at the bottom of the page. You will need to earn seven Unsung Blade of Abyssos in exchange for these items, which you can earn by completing the Pandæmonium Raid Dungeons, where you and a party of eight heroes will work together through these trials. The Unsung Blade of Abyssos are specifically available from the Pandæmonium Abyssos Raids.

The second vendor you can visit for this item is Mylenie. You can find them in Labyrinthos, close to the Aporia region. She will have a similar vendor list to Djole, so both options are viable, depending on your location. You can find Mylenie at coordinates (X:8.3, Y:27.6.)

After you have the Ultralight Tomestones, you will need them to acquire the Lunar Envoy set, which you can purchase from Cihanti at Radz-at-Han. They should be close to Djole, at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.4).

Ultralight Tomestimes will take a great deal of time to grind out. We recommend visiting these dungeons with friends and working with your Final Fantasy XIV community members to conquer them each week. You will also need to acquire Allagan Tomestones of Causality to earn your Lunar Envoy gear.