Voruna is the 51st Warframe, and her arrival as the Werewolf frame has been a long time coming. The Lua’s Prey update features Voruna, a pair of signature weapons, and a host of quality-of-life updates, buffs, and nerfs. A new mission type called Conjunction Survival is featured in this update, and it will provide players with advanced challenges but rewards to match the difficulty. This guide will explain how to get Voruna in Warframe: Lua’s Prey.

How to build Voruna in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

Like many Warframes, Voruna can be earned in a variety of ways. You can earn her for free or by purchasing her or a bundle on the Market. The primary way to earn her parts and build Voruna is the new mission type introduced in this update, Conjunction Survival. Conjunction Survival is a twist on the standard Survival, set on Lua. It’s featured in a pair of mission nodes known as Yuvarium and Circulus. These missions can drop Voruna parts for her and her two signature weapons.

It’s featured in a pair of mission nodes known as Yuvarium and Circulus. These missions can drop Voruna parts for her and her two signature weapons. These missions will also drop a currency known as Lua Thrax Plasm. You can take these to Archimedean Yonta in the Chrysalith and spend this currency to buy all of her components and blueprint. This is Vorona’s parts, how much they cost and their required resources.

All Voruna Warframe parts and how to build them in Warframe

Voruna Blueprint

Her blueprint costs 125 Lua Thrax Plasm, which is required to assemble her components in the Foundry. build. The resources can be found on Lua and the Zariman mission nodes.

Voruna Chassis

Her chassis takes quite a bit of materials to build, but they can be found in the Lua mission nodes.

15,000 Credits

20 Voidgel Orbs

1,000 Ferrite

300 Rubedo

25 Lua Thrax Plasm

Voruna Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

20 Somatic Fibers

2,500 Alloy Plate

800 Polymer Bundle

25 Lua Thrax Plasm

Voruna Systems

15,000 Credits

5 Nitain Extract

30 Voidgel Orbs

5,000 Salvage

25 Lua Thrax Plasm

Once you have all her parts, you can put her together and take her out on the hunt. If you don’t want to grind, you can buy voruna on the Market for 325 Platinum individually. She can also be purchased in the Pack’s Heart Bundle for 775 Platinum, including her signature weapons and cosmetic unlocks.