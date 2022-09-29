How to get Wukong in Warframe

Wukong is a versatile character to use in Warframe. The utility and damage Wukong is capable of dishing out makes him an ideal choice for new players and experienced veterans alike. He is based on the famous Monkey King and has some influence from the myth and, of course, a little bit of Goku for good measure. This guide will explain how to obtain Wukong in Warframe.

Where to get Wukong in Warframe

Wukong, unlike several other frames, isn’t locked behind a boss fight as a rare drop item. Wukong can be obtained in a couple of different ways. The first and most straightforward method is to purchase him outright for platinum in the Market.

Wukong will cost you 275 platinum. This will grant you Wukong an extra Warframe slot, and he will come preinstalled with an Orokin reactor. Wukong Prime is also a viable alternative and one of the strongest Warframes in the game. You can hunt him down by cracking Void Relics or purchasing him via the Prime Resurgence.

Wukong is available from the Tenno Lab in the Clan Dojo. If you are not part of a Clan or do not have your Dojo, you will need to join one or set one up to get him. If setting up a clan sounds like too much of a hassle, you can join a pre-existing one and purchase the blueprint from their Tenno Lab.

How to build Wukong

To get Wukong, visit the Tenno Lab, head for the console, and open up the menu. Scroll down the list to Wukong, and you can purchase his blueprints for 15,000 Credits for each component and 35,000 Credits for the primary Blueprint. After that, it’s a 12-hour build time in your Foundry for each component, then three days for the overall Warframe. You will need some ingredients to forge Wukong once you’ve collected all his required parts. These are all of Wukongs parts and what is required to build them.

Wukong Nueroptics 15,000 Credits 1400 Circuits 1 Neural Sensor 2600 Polymer Bundle 2 Nitain Extract



Wukong Chassis 15,000 Credits 1 Morphics 900 Ferrite 50 Rubedo 4 Nitain Extract



Systems

Wukong Systems 15,000 Credits 2 Argon Crystal 2 Neurodes 8000 Salvage 4000 Plastids



The Nitain Extract is one of the more challenging resources to collect, but after you build all three of these components, you have to assemble Wukong in the foundry, and you’re off to the races.