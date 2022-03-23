Ghostwire: Tokyo is a single-player game where you’ll be running through the ghostly streets of Shibuya, attempting to rid it of a deadly fog and the Visitors who are haunting it. However, for those eager to jump into the game early, you might be keen to pre-order the game. If you did pre-order Ghostwire, there are a handful of pre-order bonuses you can receive while playing the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get your pre-order bonuses in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

All of the pre-order bonuses for Ghostwire are available at a set time in the story. You need to progress through the main story missions to unlock them. They become available as you progress through chapter two. For us, we were eligible for them shortly after we completed A Maze of Death story mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the pre-order content was ready, we did not have to accept or download anything. Instead, the items were immediately available and we could freely place them on Akito whenever we wanted to use them. The pre-order items, the Biker, Hannya, and Shinbo outfits, will be available under the Complete Outfits category in your Inventory. After you complete the chapter two mission, you can place them on your character and use them throughout the rest of the game.