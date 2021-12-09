How to ground pound with the Grappling Hook’s First Strike ability in Halo Infinite

Halo 5 introduced various Spartan abilities, one of which was the ground pound. While Spartan abilities were cut in Halo Infinite in favor of on-field equipment akin to Halo 3, it’s still possible to pull off a ground pound-esque maneuver in the campaign via the Grappling Hook’s First Strike upgrade; unfortunately, you won’t be able to do this in the game’s multiplayer mode. Here’s how to perform this powerful melee move in Halo Infinite’s campaign.

Firstly, you’re going to have to upgrade Master Chief’s Grappleshot to its tier three upgrade, which costs three Spartan cores. This upgrade is called “First Strike,” and it allows you to perform a powerful melee attack by holding down the melee button while grappling a surface/enemy.

To do a ground pound, or the closest thing that Halo Infinite has to one, simply jump, grapple the ground, and hold down the melee button. The camera should switch to a third-person perspective for a moment, and you’ll see Chief hit the ground with incredible force, creating a shockwave upon impact. If you spend an additional three Spartan cores to upgrade the Grappleshot again, the shockwave radius and damage of First Strike will be increased, and any enemies caught in the shockwave will be stunned as well.

You can find Spartan cores scattered throughout Halo Infinite’s setting of Zeta Halo. If you’re currently exploring the Graveyards area, check out our guide listing the locations of every Spartan core in Graveyards.