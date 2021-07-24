How to have your home repossessed in BitLife

You don’t ever want to have your home repossessed in BitLife, but it can happen. If you’re attempting to have your home repossessed in the game because of a challenge, there are few quick ways you can go about this to make sure it doesn’t take forever. In this guide, we’re going to share with you the best way to have your home repossessed in BitLife.

The way you have your home repossessed that you take a loan out from a bank to buy your home, and then you’re unable to pay that loan for a single year. It only takes one year for it to happen. To make sure you don’t have any money, do this while you’re pretty young, roughly 18 or so. Take a part-time job, and get about $10,000 or so. You can also do freelance gigs if you don’t want your character to age too much.

With that $10,000, choose a home that’s around the $50,000 or so range, and take out a mortgage to receive it. Now, all you have to do is wait for your funds to run out each year, and when you’re in the negatives, the bank will take possession of your home. It’s a delicate balance of making sure you don’t have too much money to pay off the loan, but you have enough to have the bank accept your mortgage application.

This task is a little confusing at first, but once you understand how repossession works, you’re good to go to complete this task.