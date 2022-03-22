During your time in Ghostwire: Tokyo. You’ll want to keep Akiro’s health up as much as possible, and you can expect to be attacked by ghostly enemies, also known as Visitors. You only have one method to heal yourself, and becoming familiar with it is important. This guide covers how to heal in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The only way for you to heal Akiro in Ghostwire is to consume food or drinks. You’ll find these food or beverage items throughout Shibuya. Many will be in shopping bags or tucked away in drawers or closets throughout the city. You’ll want to make sure your consumables are equipped in the Inventory menu and hold the interact button to consume it.

Many of the food you’ll find will be traditional food or drinks, but you can also find Spectral Food. Spectral Food works similarly to regular food, but it’s slightly different. Any Spectral Food you find will also heal Akiro in the same way. However, it does not provide as much healing as the standard food. You’ll receive a reduced amount of health points back, but you’ll receive a passive buff from consuming this food.

The type of buff you’ll receive will vary depending on the kind of food you’re eating. For example, Nether Yakuza Puffs will make it more difficult for enemies to spot you while sneaking around, or the Nether Rice Ball (Umeboshi) will double the timing window for your Perfect Block.

You’ll want to keep this food in mind and double-check which ones you have equipped while exploring Shibuya. You don’t want to be in a stressful corner, surrounded by Visitors with items that don’t give you the most health back.