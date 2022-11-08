How to ignite brambles in God of War Ragnarok

Brambles are thick vines obstructing hidden routes and secret items in God of War Ragnarök. Kratos and Atreus will explore all nine realms in Ragnarök, and each realm contains its own set of obstacles and items to collect. Regardless of where you travel, brambles are a consistent roadblock that every world shares. This guide will explain how to ignite brambles in God of War Ragnarök.

How to ignite and clear brambles in God of War Ragnarok

To clear out brambles in Ragnarök, you must light them on fire or inflict Burn damage of any sort. The Blades of Chaos is the most common and simplest method of clearing these thorny roadblocks. Kratos’s oldest weapons can light brambles on fire and remove them from your path.

Related: How to beat the Huntress boss in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quickest way to ignite them is to equip the Blades of Chaos. Aim with L2, then use R2 to throw out the blades and light them on fire. The fire will travel along the blades and instantly ignite the bramble. You can also use the Flame Whiplash attack to burn the brambles away. In some instances, you won’t have the option of using this weapon, or you won’t have the range to reach the brambles. You must use a nearby fire source to destroy the brambles.

Brambles aren’t just placed on roads now in God of War Ragnarok. You will also find bramble patches on ceilings or the sides of cliffs. Lighting them on fire will cause rare crafting materials to drop down and allow you to pick them up with Kratos.

Use the Blades of Chaos, explosive bombs, and other sources of fire to clear out any brambles blocking your path to secrets and rare crafting materials.