How to increase Focus Points in Elden Ring

There are quite a few useful abilities in Elden Ring. Most weapons have their own unique skills, and magic is also a great alternative to simply slashing or bashing your opponents to death. However, these sorts of techniques typically cost Focus Points (FP), a resource you won’t have too much of at the start of the game. Luckily, you can increase your maximum FP by spending Runes at any one of the game’s Sites of Grace.

When resting at a Site of Grace, go to level up your character, and choose to level up the “Mind” attribute. Like how the “Vigor” and “Endurance” attributes increase your HP and Stamina meters, respectively, upgrading “Mind” slightly increases the FP gauge. We recommend putting a good amount of Runes into this attribute if you’re looking to make heavy use of magic, weapon skills, or Ashes of War.

While boosting “Mind” permanently increases your FP, you can also temporarily increase your max FP by using certain items, as well as pieces of equipment.

