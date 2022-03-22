How to increase maximum health in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Battling against the many Visitors you’ll encounter in Ghostwire: Tokyo can quickly overwhelm you. These enemies are not going to go easy on you. A good way to make it easier to fight against them is to increase your maximum health, and there are a few ways you can go about doing that. In this guide, we cover how you can increase your maximum health in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

There are two ways you can go about increasing your maximum health. The best way to do it is by leveling up. Each time you gain another level in Ghostwire, Akiro’s maximum health goes up, making him stronger and harder for Visitors to defeat him. This is the more traditional way to do it that you can do while passively playing the game.

The second way to do it is by consuming food and drinks. You will not gain a massive amount of maximum health, but a significant portion will add up over time. The more you’re having to health Akiro after battling Visitors, the more health you’ll have for future encounters, encouraging you to heal even if you’re missing a small portion.

Consuming food and drinks will also be a passive way to increase your health, but it’s not as significant as when you level up.