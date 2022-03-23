How to increase maximum SP in Ghostwire: Tokyo

All of your Etheral weaving spells in Ghostwire: Tokyo require SP. You can recover SP by absorbing any of the Etheral crystals you find in the game, which drop when you destroy glowing items or whenever you defeat a Visitor. Each of your Etheral SP bars has a limited amount, but you can increase this minimum as you progress through the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase your maximum SP in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You’ll be able to do this by finding the Jizo Statues hidden throughout Shibuya. There are 30 Jizo statues for you to find throughout the game. Each time you visit one of these statues, any one of your three SP maximum pools increases, giving you access to even more Etheral Weaving spells during combat. You’ll find this especially useful when taking on any of the bosses in Ghostwire or while exploring the city and fighting against the more powerful spiritual forces you can encounter.

You can only pray at any of the Jizo Statues once to increase your SP maximum. If you’re having trouble locating any of the Jizo statues, we recommend visiting one of the offering boxes that you can find at select Shrines. You’ll need to offer the highest amount of Meika to receive a chance to reveal a Jizo Statue location.