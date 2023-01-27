Your inventory capacity in the Dead Space remake can be tough to maintain. If you fill up your inventory with too many items, you will not be able to carry some of the more critical resources, such as ammunition or health packs. You need to strike a delicate balance between useful items and inventory space. Thankfully, there is a way to increase your inventory space. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase your inventory capacity in the Dead Space remake.

How to get more inventory space in the Dead Space remake

The best way to increase your inventory space is to purchase suit upgrades while browsing the Store in the Dead Space remake. There are a handful of store locations onboard the Ishimura, and one of the notable items you’ll find on sale is a suit upgrade. Not only does the upgrade increase your overall armor, but it’s going to give you additional inventory slots, making it easier to maintain a healthy number of items rather than immediately placing them in your storage when you get too full.

You can purchase these upgrades at the Store. However, the only way to grab these upgrades is by having enough credits, which means you must explore the many unexplored pathways beyond the main story plot. These less explored locations might have you encountering several more Necromorphs than you may have found previously, which means unlocking certain doors by locating hidden switches or solving unique puzzles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The suit upgrades are exceptionally useful to surviving the Ishimura. We recommend going out of your way to selling unwanted items at the store and finding credits by dispatching crates or crushing Necromorphs underneath your boot by stomping on them. This is also an effective way to find more health and ammunition.