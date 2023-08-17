Genshin Impact: How to Increase Your Stamina

In Genshin Impact, your Stamina governs a lot of how well you can traverse the world of Teyvat. Swimming, climbing, gliding, sprinting, and leaping all consume Stamina. You don’t start with much, but you gain the ability to increase your Stamina almost immediately, and can spend hours combing the world for the items you need, but the rewards are well worth it. We’ll go over everything you need to know in this guide.

How to Increase Your Stamina in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two steps to increasing your Stamina in Genshin Impact:

Collect regional Oculi items (Anemoculus or Geoculus)

Turn them into the Statues of the Seven in either Mondstadt for Anemoculus or Liyue for Geoculus

Each rank improves your Stamina by up to 8 points, and you’ll easily double your gauge before you max out either Statue. As for finding the Oculi items, they’re scattered across both Mondstadt and Liyue, some sitting in plain sight, while others are locked behind exploration puzzles or combat encounters. You will need a variety of characters to get all of them, as some hide behind element-specific challenges or hazards.

The more you level up your Statues, the more Oculus items you’ll need for the next level, but you’ll have tons of stamina well before reaching rank 10 on either of them. You’ll also get Primogems, Adventure XP, and other upgrade materials for leveling Statues, so the time you take gathering Oculi is well spent.

How Swimming Stamina Works in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Fontaine and activate the first Statue of the Seven (Hydro), you’ll be granted the ability to swim underwater as well as a Swimming Stamina meter separate from your standard bar. Two things to note about Swimming Stamina:

It only works in Fontaine. Swimming in any other region defaults to your regular Stamina bar

Your Swimming Stamina is directly tied to the size of your regular Stamina bar, so it’s a good idea to upgrade it at Statues of the Seven anyway

You’ll want a big Swimming Stamina bar as well, as the world below the surface of Fontaine’s waves is bigger than the land you can walk on, befitting a nation surrounded by water. You won’t ever drown in Fontaine’s seas, thankfully, but not having to stop for longer periods is a nice quality of life upgrade.