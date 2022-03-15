How to join and win the Arkesia Grand Prix in Lost Ark

Participating in Lost Ark’s daily Naruni races are, as far as efficiently progressing a character is concerned, highly worth doing.

As one of the only sources of Arkesia Event Coins outside of the highly difficult Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids, these races are a quick and easy method of substantially honing and engraving gear into the late-game.

However, once players realize that they earn Event Coins in amounts respective of their finish, they’ll want to learn how to race faster as a Narumi.

Racing and Naruni-chasing

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Naruni races feature 14 players transforming into the tiny, titular reptilian creatures and racing against each other in teams of seven.

Naruni races function very similarly to the dungeon-centric mouse-based movement of the standard game, but with a Mario Kart twist. Improving at Naruni racing revolves heavily around managing the Naruni’s four abilities, with each resembling and functioning akin to a Mario Kart item.

Headbutt: Charges forward, staggering opponents slightly ahead of the user and boosting the user’s movement; similar in mobility to a mushroom

Super Naruni!: Fires a projectile ahead of the user that travels in a straight line, exploding when connecting with an opponent to knock them down; similar in offensive function to a green shell

Plop Bomb: Deploys an explosive “bomb” behind the user that, after a few seconds of delay, blasts in AoE; similar in combined function to a banana peel and a bob-omb used backwards

Tough Naruni: Produces a temporary shield that can negate incoming knockdown from opponent abilities or stage hazards; similar in defensive capabilities to a power star or triple shell

Related: How to complete the Off to the Races quest in Lost Ark

Stage hazards: Defensive Naruni-ing

Screenshot by Gamepur

While racing, players are apt to encounter obstacles that can stun them, impeding their progress and granting opponents the chance to pass.

Static objects, like swinging mallets and circular explosions, display a red AoE before attacking that demonstrates their attack patterns. Players benefit by strafing out of the way of these attacks, or, if too late from the start of the attack to dodge, stopping to let the threat pass entirely.

On some occasions, live enemies can roam onto the track, capable of both moving and attacking on their own, and notably without telegraph. While they have health bars and can be eliminated with the use of Headbutt and Super Naruni, they often pose little threat to players and can simply be strafed around.

Related: Lost Ark Leveling Guide – How to level up fast