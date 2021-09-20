How to join Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week sweepstake

Pokémon Go has announced a new competition that players can participate on social media during Fashion Week. Fashion Week is when the game releases specials outfits that players can gain to dress up certain Pokémon. This year’s Fashion Week is also debuting Furfrou, a Pokémon whose fur can be groomed to look in a variety of ways. A different version of Furfrou can be found in different parts of the world.

The competition is called the Fashion Week sweepstakes. You must be 18 or older to enter. The competition will start on September 21 at 10 AM PT and will end on September 28 at 8 PM PT, the same time frame as Fashion Week.

To enter the sweepstakes, you will need to have an Instagram and Twitter account. You will need to post on your Instagram or Twitter account a photo of a costumed Pokémon in Go, which you can take on the AR photo. Before posting, make sure to use the hashtags #PokemonGOFashionWeek and #GOsnapshot to be considered a part of the sweepstakes. Developers Niantic will choose 100 winners for the sweepstakes.

The 100 winners will receive a code with a prize pack. The prize will have the following – Hoopa Bangles, 3 Premium Raid Passes, 3 Incubators, and 30 Ultra Balls. The winners can redeem their code on the Niantic Labs Offer Redemption Page, and Niantic clarifies that no purchases will be necessary for winners to gain their rewards.