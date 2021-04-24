How to join the Mafia in BitLife

For those looking to commit specialized crimes in BitLife, the Mafia is looking to recruit worthwhile canididates into their family. Joining the family does mean you sign over every to be with them, and you’ll be expected to perform a variety of crimes. If you’re okay with handling the various affairs of being a criminal, then you’ll do fine in their ranks.

When you’re ready to join a Mafia, it’s a little bit easier than trying to find them out on the street. When you become 18 years old, click on the “Occupation” tab, and scroll down until you find the special careers category. From here, you’ll be able to pick what type of specialized career you want to join, and one of them will be a specialized crime.

You’ll be able to join six types of criminal familes.

The Irish Mob

The Latin Mafia

The Mafia

The Russian Mob

The Triad

The Yakuza

Each of them will have different notoriety attached to them, and you’ll need to perform a task to try joining them. Even though you invite yourself doesn’t mean you’ll be able to join them outright. More likely than not, you’ll be rejected by the family unless you can prove yourself.

One of the many ways you can prove yourself is by performing other crimes in BitLife. You can burgle into homes, murder others, shoplift, and perform basic tasks. You’ll also want to raise your stats as high as possible to ensure you’re a worthy candidate to join the Mafia family.