How to learn how to play instruments and improve those skills in BitLife – All instruments

You have the option to undertake the challenge of learning how to play instruments in BitLife’s Music Update. There are a wide variety of instruments to learn, and you can choose to do them leisurely or become a superstar if you select the correct instrument. For those looking to become a famous musician with these skills, it takes a lot of talent, patience, and commitment to excel in this profession. The first step to it is learning how to play an instrument.

How to learn how to play an instrument

To learn how to play an instrument, you want to go to the main screen’s activities portion and click on the Mind & Body tab. The instruments option will be there, and you can choose to learn any of the opportunities listed there.

These are all of the instruments you can learn how to play.

Banjo

Bass Guitar

Cello

Didgeridoo

Drums

Flute

Guitar

Harmonica

Harp

Kazoo

Keyboard

Organ

Piano

Recorder

Saxophone

Tambourine

Triangle

Trombone

Trumpet

Tuba

Violin

The main instruments you want to learn if you want to join a band are bass guitar, drums, guitar, keyboard, or you can become their singer. The singer option is on the Mind & Body tab, further down, where you can take vocal lessons. If you want to become a solo artist, the instruments you want to learn are bass guitar, cello, guitar, piano, saxophone, and violin, or you can become a singer. These are all professional options if you want to become a professional. However, you can learn how to play any other instruments to relax and leisurely play them.

You can start learning how to play an instrument as young as six years old, and if you want to become a professional, that’s the key thing you want to do. If you wait too long, learning how to play an instrument can take forever. However, your parents have to agree to take you to the lessons. Once you become 18, you will need to pay for your lessons, and they can vary from $500 to $1,500 per lesson, so doing it earlier is also a better option financially.

To improve on an instrument’s skill, you must keep practicing with them repeatedly. The only way to do that is to take lessons constantly, and the skill with that instrument will steadily increase. It can take quite a long time to hit that requirement, so if you’re expecting to join a band when you’re 18, don’t expect to hit it immediately. You’ll probably be able to hit a little over the middle bar unless you use God Mode for BitLife.

Becoming a professional musician or a famous singer takes a lot of time. You can expect to hear back from record labels and bands when your skill with an instrument hits around 90%. To reach this limit, you need to practice every time you age up with the skill, which helps you earn a decent amount of income. You don’t need a lot. You can do it with any part-time job, and when you become famous, you won’t have to worry about money moving forward.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Gamepur.