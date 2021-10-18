How to make a Compass in Minecraft

In the real world, compasses are used to point to the north. This can give explorers a general idea of what direction they should go should they get lost. In Minecraft, the Compass item points you to your original spawn. This is the area that you started in when the world was first created. If you built your home in that spot, the Compass is very useful in getting back if you go out exploring. Here is how to create a Compass in Minecraft.

To create a Compass in a Survival world in Minecraft, you will need one piece of Redstone Dust and four Iron Ingots. Both items can be grabbed while mining, or there is a chance to get them from chests in various areas of the map.

When you have your four Iron Ingots and one Redstone Dust, go to a Crafting Table. If you are playing with the ingredient form of crafting, you will need to place the RedStone Dust in the center slot, with the Iron Ingots directly above, below, and to each side of the Redstone. Move the completed Compass into your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the Compass, you will notice the red arrow changing when you turn. This is pointing to the direct location of your spawn in the normal world.