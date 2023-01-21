How to make a Gamboling Garden on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature has a lot of mysteries to solve when it comes to kicking back and enjoying the quiet life. As you progress your island home, you will notice that you have the option to customize your Island Sanctuary with different landmarks across several plots of land in the main hub area. While these are mostly just cosmetic, it is a nice way to let players make their Island unique compared to others. Upon reaching Rank 12 of your Island Sanctuary, you will unlock the ability to make a Gamboling Garden in one of your landmark plots provided you have the necessary crafting materials.

How to craft a Gamboling Garden for your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

The Gamboling Garden is a garden pond complete with wooden benches and steps. In order to create this landmark you are going to need to do the grind to Rank 12 for Island Sanctuary. This is a slow process. Island Sanctuary currently goes up to Rank 12, and new items are unlocked when reaching certain milestones.

To level up your island, you need to gather while crafting different items to unlock new quests around the sanctuary. Your workshop crafts, crops, and animals also provide consistent experience and can be automated for the week. Even creating landmarks gives a good chunk of experience.

Upon reaching Rank 12, you will notice the Gamboling Garden is now an option to craft in your landmark plots. It takes 11-12 hours to create, and requires the following materials:

20 Island Log

10 Multicolored Isleblooms

10 Island Leucogranite

10 Island Vine

5 Island Alyssum

The Island Alyssums are the only material required for this craft that cannot be farmed. It comes from your Granary, which brings back several rare materials of your choice once every 24 hours for a small amount of Seafarer’s Cowries. You will also need to craft an Iron Hatchet to be able to farm the Multicolored Isleblooms.