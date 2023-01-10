Where to find Multicolor Islebloom in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV loves to introduce casual content for players to kick back and relax instead of always having to fight large bosses and defeat world-ending threats. One such activity that has seen popularity is the Island Sanctuary feature. Players must go out and collect a wide variety of materials to improve their island. One item that can be obtained is the Multicolor Islebloom. Here is where to find Multicolor Isleblooms in your Island Sanctuary.

How to get Multicolor Isleblooms in your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

There are actually quite a few locations to find Multicolor Isleblooms. These flowers are used as a material in your workshop to create Isleworks Dried Flowers, a six hour duration craft.

In order to access the areas on the map, you will need to have reached Rank 10 on your Island Sanctuary and unlocked flying. These flowers grow on high island ledges around the map. Here are the four known locations as of now.

(X: 21.8, Y: 16.2)

(X: 21.9, Y: 29.0)

(X: 18.0, Y: 30.4)

(X: 14.8, Y: 22.6)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between the four points on the map you should find 11 total nodes to farm. Gathering materials respawn after 11 different nodes are gathered after you acquire them. This means that you can effectively fly between these spots and return to the first for respawns without having to gather anything else provided all you need is Multicolor Isleblooms.

Island Sanctuary currently goes up to Rank 12, and new rewards are unlocked when reaching it. To level up your island, you need to gather while crafting different items to unlock new quests around the sanctuary. Your workshop crafts, crops, and animals also provide consistent experience and can be automated for the week.