All Island Sanctuary rare animals in Final Fantasy XIV, and how to get them

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature has a lot of mysteries to solve when it comes to kicking back and enjoying the quiet life. Raising animals for crafting materials is a huge part of the Island Sanctuary experience, and Square Enix will add additional creatures to find over time. Some of these animals are notoriously rare to spawn and require specific triggers before they will appear. One such odd creature is the Morbol Seedling. Here is a list of all rare animals on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV and how to find them.

Time-Based Animal Spawns on Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

There are several animals on your Island Sanctuary that only require a specific window of time to spawn. Each creature has static spawn coordinates and a size. In order to catch it, you will need to use the contraption required for the animal’s size – Makeshift Net for small, Makeshift Restraint for medium, and Makeshift Soporific for large.

Every animal also provides a guaranteed daily material with a chance at a second different material when collecting from them in your pasture. All times listed are Eorzea hours, which is Final Fantasy XIV’s game world clock.

Glyptodon – (X:31, Y:11) Medium 12 AM to 3 AM Claw, Carapace

(X:31, Y:11) Medium Island Billy – (X:26, Y:22) Large 3 AM to 6 AM Horn, Fleece

(X:26, Y:22) Large Lemur – (X:20, Y:26) Small 6 AM to 9 AM Fur, Claw

(X:20, Y:26) Small Star Marmot – (X:15, Y:19) Small 9 AM to 12 PM Fur, Claw

(X:15, Y:19) Small Apkallu of Paradise – (X:19, Y:11) Small 12 PM to 3PM Egg, Fleece

(X:19, Y:11) Small Dodo of Paradise – (X:16, Y:12) Medium 3 PM to 6 PM Feather, Egg

(X:16, Y:12) Medium Island Stag – (X:20, Y:19) Medium 6 PM to 9 PM Fur, Horn

(X:20, Y:19) Medium

Weather-Based Animal Spawns on Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

In addition to having a set time period to spawn, some rarer creatures also require a specific weather to spawn. You can see what weather is currently on your island by checking your minimap. There will be an image inside a circle that you can hover over with your cursor to verify the weather type. Many of these animals require both a certain weather and time to spawn, making their window of opportunity even tighter.

Black Chocobo – (X:13, Y:11) Medium Clear Skies Anytime Feather, Fur

(X:13, Y:11) Medium Griffin – (X:15, Y:22) Large [Requires Flying] Clear Skies 3 PM to 6 PM Feather, Claw

(X:15, Y:22) Large [Requires Flying] Ornery Karakul – (X:20, Y:23) Small Fair Skies Anytime Milk, Fleece

(X:20, Y:23) Small Paissa – (X:24, Y:28) Medium [Requires Flying] Fair Skies 12 PM to 3 PM Claw, Fleece

(X:24, Y:28) Medium [Requires Flying] Tiger of Paradise – (X:15, Y:14) Medium Fair Skies 6 PM to 9 PM Fang, Fur

(X:15, Y:14) Medium Grand Buffalo – (X:12, Y:17) Large Clouds Anytime Horn, Milk

(X:12, Y:17) Large Morbol Seedling – (X:19, Y: 19) Small Clouds 3 AM to 6 AM Carapace, Fang

(X:19, Y: 19) Small Goobbue – (X: 33, Y:16) Large Clouds 9 AM to 12 PM Fang, Claw

(X: 33, Y:16) Large Gold Back – (X:31, Y: 28) Large Rain Anytime Feather, Egg

(X:31, Y: 28) Large Beachcomb – (X:18, Y: 12.5) Small Rain 12 AM to 3 AM Carapace, Claw

(X:18, Y: 12.5) Small Alligator – (X:17, Y:24) Large Showers 6 AM to 9 Am Claw, Fang

(X:17, Y:24) Large Yellow Coblyn – (X:27, Y:19) Small Fog Anytime Carapace, Fang

(X:27, Y:19) Small Twinklefleece – (X:22, Y:21) Small Fog 6 PM to 9 PM Fleece, Fur

(X:22, Y:21) Small

If you are doing everything right and the animal does not spawn, you might need to rank up your Island Sanctuary some more. Some creatures may require a higher rank to appear.