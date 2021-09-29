How to make a Rhyme shield in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The Rhyme runeword in Diablo 2: Resurrected grants many bonuses, two of which are especially useful: the bearer cannot be frozen (other than by Holy Freeze), and has a much higher chance of finding magic items. The runeword itself is ShaelEth, which requires a Shael rune and an Eth rune.

A Rhyme shield requires any 2-socket shield, which will start dropping quite early in the game, and should be easy to find. Remember that it has to have two sockets. The runeword won’t work with a shield that has three or four sockets.

Related: How to make a Spirit shield in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The Eth rune is also fairly easy to find. If you don’t get one by chance while making your way through the game, you can always repeatedly defeat The Countess in the Forgotten Tower until she drops one.

The Countess can drop Eth runes on Normal difficulty, but if you need to farm The Countess for a Shael rune, you’ll have to do so on Nightmare difficulty or above. Obtaining a Shael rune is by far the hardest part of assembling this particular runeword recipe.

Once you have both runes, place the Shael rune into the shield, and then the Eth rune. You must insert them in that order, otherwise the runeword will not work, and you won’t get a Rhyme shield.

The complete list of bonuses from a Rhyme shield is as follows: