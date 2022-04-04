How to make a Splash Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

Splash Potions are very useful in Minecraft because of how quickly you can apply their effects to either yourself, another player, or mobs. Potions of Weakness are used to lower the damage output of anyone affected by it. Obviously, you’re not going to be able to convince another player or mob to drink a Potion of Weakness willingly, so you will need to make a Splash Potion of Weakness. Here is how to do it.

To make a Splash Potion of Weakness, you will need the following items:

Brewing Stand

1-3 Water Bottles

Blaze

Fermented Spider Eye

Gunpowder

Redstone Dust (optional)

To get a Fermented Spider Eye, kill a Spider until it drops a regular Spider Eye. Craft it with a Brown Mushroom and Sugar to get the ingredient you need for this potion.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start the brewing process, place the Water Bottles in the bottom three slots of the Brewing Stand and the Blaze in the most left one. Take your Fermented Spider Eye in the top slot to turn your Water Bottles into regular Potions of Weakness that will last for a minute and 30 seconds. Put a Gunpowder in the top slot to turn them into Splash Potions that you can throw, but the time will be reduced to a minute and seven seconds. To get more out of them, place a Redstone in the top slot, and they will work for three minutes at a time.

Once it has finished brewing, you will have up to three Splash Potions of Weakness that can lower the damage of any boss in the game.