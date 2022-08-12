How to make and eat food in Cult of the Lamb

A cult is nothing without a flock of loyal followers. To maintain one in Cult of the Lamb, you’ll need to make sure they’re all safe and well-cared-for. This means healing their sickness, ousting the doubters, and of course keeping them from going hungry (even if you plan on sacrificing them in the end anyway). To do this, you’ll need to make sure you have a consistent supply of food and ingredients available for them to eat.

How to make food

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make food for your followers, you’ll need to use a Cooking fire, which you should have constructed early on during the game’s tutorial. Here you can select from the list of recipes you’ve unlocked, which you can do by fishing or progressing in the game. You’ll also be able to see which ingredients you need to cook each type of food, some of which can be foraged, and others of which will need to be gathered through farming.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the ingredients you need, you can select up to 12 dishes to cook at a time. After you do, you’ll need to succeed at a brief minigame (stopping the moving needle in the green section of the bar shown above) to cook your food. If you fail, you’ll burn your food instead, rendering it entirely inedible. This is especially damaging if you decided to cook a large volume of food, so be careful not to risk it if you’re low on resources.

How to eat food

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting your followers to eat the food you’ve made is a simple matter of demanding that they do so. To do this, begin a conversation with one and select the “interact” option from the first menu. From here, select the “find a meal and eat” option, which should be at the bottom of the menu. Be careful to send the right followers after food, though, since you don’t want to leave any of them to starve.