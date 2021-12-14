How to make Chains of Honor (COH) armor in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The Chains of Honor runeword in Diablo 2: Resurrected is ‘DolUmBerIst’. So, to make Chains of Honor armor you need to add a Dol rune, an Um rune, a Ber rune, then an Ist rune to a set of 4-socket body armor. Remember, the base armor has to have exactly four sockets, and you have to add the runes in exactly that order.

The most basic form or body armor that can have as many as four sockets is Gothic Armor. If you’re lucky, you might find a set of 4-socket Gothic Armor during Act V on Normal difficulty but that, or any other set of 4-socket armor, is much more likely to show up on Nightmare or Hell difficulty. As always, the Secret Cow Level is the best place to grind and farm.

Related: Best Sorceress build in Diablo 2: Resurrected

To get all those runes though, you’re going to have to play on Hell difficulty. The Dol rune you might actually get during Act V on Normal difficulty. If not, farm it from The Countess or the Hellforge on Nightmare. You can also get the Um rune on Nightmare difficulty, during Act IV or later, or from the Hellforge. And the Ist rune sometimes drops during Act V on Nightmare difficulty, but is much more common on Hell difficulty. The Ber rune is the rarest in this runeword recipe though. You can only get it during Act III or later on Hell difficulty, and it never drops from The Countess or the Hellforge on any difficulty.

Once you’ve been through Hell and collected the necessary ingredients, you’ll be able to make one of the best all-round body armors in the game. Chains of Honor grants the following bonuses: