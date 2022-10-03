The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various ingredients that you will collect and use to craft wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals will be used to increase your energy and improve your Friendship Levels with the residents. One of the many meals that you may end up needing to make is Creamy Soup. Of course, this meal isn’t the easiest to make. This guide will show you how to make Creamy Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Creamy Soup recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every meal in Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars. Easier one-star meals like Crudites only require one ingredient to make. More difficult meals, like Creamy Soup, require a lot more ingredients if you hope to create them. Since Creamy Soup is a four-star meal, you will need four ingredients to make it. Unfortunately, not all of the ingredients required can be obtained right away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Creamy Soup, you will first need to gain access to the Chez Remy restaurant and the Forgotten Lands biome. The Forgotten Lands biome is the area beyond the Sunlit Plateau and it will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. The Chez Remy restaurant, on the other hand, is unlocked by following Remy’s quest line. After both areas have been unlocked, you will need to obtain the following ingredients:

A Spice

Milk

Potato

A Vegetable

Creamy Soup has a little bit of flexibility with its recipe. The spice and vegetable portions of the dish can be any that you choose. For the example above, we chose a Carrot and some Basil since they are easily found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. The Milk is found in the Chez Remy Pantry and can be bought for 230 Star Coins. The Potatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands. You can also purchase the seeds and grow your own Potatoes. Once you have all the ingredients, throw them together at a cooking station to make Creamy Soup.