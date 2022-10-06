As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect tons of different ingredients that are used to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. A large portion of the meals you make will be used during quests, but others can be used to replenish your energy or raise your Friendship Level with one of the NPCs. One of the many meals you may end up creating in the game is Fish Creole; a rather difficult and precise recipe. This guide will show you how to make Fish Creole in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish Creole recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars. The more stars a meal has, the more ingredients are required to make it. Since Fish Creole is a five-star meal, you will need five ingredients to cook it. These ingredients, however, aren’t the easiest to obtain and will take a little while to get your hands on.

Before you can create a plate of Fish Creole, you will first need to unlock the Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, and Dazzle Beach biomes. These biomes together will cost you around 8,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can gather the necessary Dreamlight by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you have the three areas unlocked, you can start gathering the ingredients below:

A Fish

A Vegetable

Garlic

Rice

Tomato

For this recipe, you can use any fish and any vegetable for the first two ingredients. We chose to use a Carrot since they are easy to obtain from the Peaceful Meadow. Garlic can be found growing in the Forest of Valor and can be identified by its thin green stem. Rice can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Finally, Tomatoes can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Once you have all of the ingredients, you can combine them together at a cooking station to make Fish Creole.