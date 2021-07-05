How to make Sus Potion in Roblox Wacky Wizards

If you want to make the Sus Potion in Roblox Wacky Wizards, then you have some work to do. This will require getting a couple of different ingredients that you may not have access to.

To make the Sus Potion, players will need Beans and the Hat of Gears. In this guide, we will show you how to get both ingredients, then how to make the Sus Potion and what it does.

How to get Beans

To get beans, players will need to do a multipart quest. The first step is to make an explosive potion by adding Dynamite to the cauldron and then brewing the potion. Head over to the wall beside the volcano and find a cracked area. Stand there and drink the explosive potion to break the wall.

Now, head back to the Cauldron and brew a Giant Potion using a Giant Ear. Go back to the newly broken wall and head inside the volcano to find a spoon on the left. Give the Giant Potion to the spoon t make it grow.

Now, head back to the Cauldron and make a Tiny Potion. You will need 3 Fairy to do this. Go back to the volcano, jump on the first platform, then drink the Tiny Potion. Jump on the elevated platform and it will take you to the top of the volcano where you can get the beans.

How to get the Hat of Gears

The Hat of Gears is a premium ingredient that you need to pay for, or if you are lucky you can get some free ones by killing the cyclopes that will attack in Wacky Wizards roughly every hour.

All you need to do then is mix the Bean and the Hat of Gears in the cauldron and make the Sus Potion. Drinking it will turn you into the Impostor from Among Us.