How to make Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s wide array of recipes allows you to cook numerous appetizers, entrees, and desserts. One especially exotic main dish that can be prepared is the Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak. Since it’s a 3-star dish, it’s made up of three different ingredients and provides 2,292 energy when consumed. It can also be sold for 702 Star Coins.

Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The ingredients needed to cook a dish in the game is directly related to the star rating of a recipe. In this case, since the Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak is a 3-star recipe it will be made up of the following ingredients:

Kingfish

Lemon

Sugarcane

Although the required ingredients are relatively easy to acquire, you will need to collect a certain amount of Dreamlight in order to unlock the biomes where these can be found.

The main ingredient, Kingfish, can be acquired by using your Fishing Rod on blue fishing spots in the Dazzle Beach biome. It is important to note, however, that not all blue spots in this area will yield Kingfish as some of them also contain Shrimp.

Lemon can be found growing on trees in both the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust biomes, which you will have to unlock for 3,000 and 5,000 Dreamlight respectively. Each tree provides three lemons each, which means you’ll have more than enough on hand for this dish.

Finally, both Sugarcane and Sugarcane Seeds can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for 29 and five Star Coins respectively. If you opt to grow Sugarcane instead of purchasing it outright, you’ll have to wait approximately seven minutes for the plant to fully grow. Each plant also only yields one Sugarcane each so you may have to plant them in bulk in order to have plenty in stock.